CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was charged with numerous offenses after a Christian County deputy spotted him driving at an extremely high rate of speed along Interstate 24.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Collings was on patrol when he clocked a vehicle traveling 101 mph in a posted 70 mph zone on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Collings tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly refused and continued heading east on I-24.

Authorities said the vehicle eventually got off I-24 at exit 89, turned right on Pembroke Oak Grove, traveled onto Walter Garret Lane, and pulled into a Shell Station.

According to the arrest citation, while the driver — identified as Cardona Reimundo — was stopping the vehicle, he threw something out of the passenger window that shattered.

Officials said they called in a law enforcement translator, adding that during the conversation, Reimundo stated he had consumed methamphetamine before operating his vehicle.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said Reimundo told authorities he was only speeding “because he wanted to feel the beat of the music as he was driving.”

While searching the vehicle, law enforcement reportedly found marijuana and other items commonly used to ingest drugs.

According to officials, Reimundo was arrested without further incident and brought to the Christian County Jail, where he was held on the following charges: