GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening.

The Glasgow Police Department said it responded to the 1400 block of North Race Street shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, following a complaint about a man being shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the suspect — identified as James E. Campbell of Glasgow — and confirmed he had been arguing with the victim, which allegedly resulted in Campbell firing his gun and hitting the victim.

According to authorities, the Barren/Metcalfe EMS brought the victim — Roger L. Noland of Scottsville — to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Campbell was arrested, charged with murder and two counts of wanton endangerment, and brought to the Barren County Detention Center, officials said.

Police said this case is still under investigation.