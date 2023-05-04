HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges — including murder — following a report of a shooting at a Hopkinsville home.

According to the Hopkinsville Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of East 18th Street on Wednesday, May 3. Police arrived at the scene and discovered a female victim, who was later pronounced dead.

Not only did witnesses report seeing a silver Chevy truck leaving the scene, but authorities said security footage was captured.

Officials said a man with gray facial hair was spotted walking towards the victim’s home right before police were called to the scene.

Based on the information from witnesses and surveillance video, the man — identified by authorities as Earl Anthony Guillemet — was also seen throwing away items that were in his possession just after the incident happened.

Investigators later discovered those items were “of critical importance,” according to police.

After tracking down and interviewing Guillemet, who has been a convicted felon since 1997, officials said they determined he was involved in the death of 59-year-old Dolores Hernandez.

In addition, police reportedly recovered a firearm.

“We at the Hopkinsville Police Department would like to extend a huge thank you to Christian County Sheriff’s Office and our community for their assistance and a job well done to our Patrol Officers, Detectives and Strike Force/ Special Investigations Unit for their diligent work,” the Hopkinsville Police Department wrote on Facebook late Wednesday night.

According to officials, Guillemet was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Christian County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.