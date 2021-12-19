HOPKINS COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for looting tornado damaged properties in Kentucky.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call Saturday on Ilsley Road about a man who was loading property into his van and on a trailer. A deputy was able to track down the man at a home while the man was removing appliances.

The deputy determined the man, identified as Jimmy Benton, did not have permission to be there and was stealing from the tornado damaged property.

Benton was charged with theft over $1,000, criminal mischief 3rd and criminal trespassing 3rd.

Anyone who thinks Benton may have stole from their property or from another’s property should call the sheriff’s office at 270-821-5661.

The sheriff’s office warns anyone caught looting will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.