HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after robbing a man in Hopkinsville.

Police say at around 4:44 p.m. 36-year-old Michael McGregor physically assaulted and robbed a man in the 1000 block of East 9th Street, causing minor injuries.

While officers were on scene investigating, McGregor returned and was arrested.

He has since been charged with first degree robbery.