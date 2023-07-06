BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Bowling Green that left two people injured.

The Bowling Green Police Department said on Tuesday, June 13, officers responded to a shooting in a private clubhouse located in the 700 block of E. 16th Avenue. Officers found two victims at the scene, one with minor injuries and the other with life threatening injuries to the face.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and learned that Waltez Franklin had previously gotten into an argument in the clubhouse. Franklin was also seen on video surveillance in the area, according to police.

Officers arrested Franklin and booked him into the Warren County Regional Jail. He has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.