CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville man is facing a number of charges after allegedly leading Christian County deputies on a high-speed pursuit early Friday morning.

According to a Christian County Sheriff’s Office arrest citation, Deputy Danny Collings spotted a vehicle traveling southbound at approximately 118 mph on the Pennyrile Parkway.

When Collings tried to perform a traffic stop, authorities said the suspect vehicle — driven by 24-year-old Tequan Marques Preston Owen — started to flee. As a result, Collings pursued the vehicle, with speeds reportedly reaching 130 mph down the parkway and onto Interstate 24.

Collings said the vehicle was making aggressive lane changes, putting the other motorists at risk of death or serious injury, and driving recklessly before it veered off I-24 at exit 73 and headed north on Highway 117.

Once the vehicle reached a safe location, Collings performed a “Precision Immobilization Technique” to immobilize the vehicle and end the chase, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy took Owen into custody without further incident.

However, while searching the suspect vehicle, Collings found illegal narcotics in a metal box, along with drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

In a statement released on Friday, Nov. 3, officials announced Owen was arrested and charged with the following offenses: