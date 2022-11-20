HART COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Kentucky man is behind bars in connection with shooting threats made against locations in Barren County and Warren County, authorities reported.

According to Trooper Daniel Priddy, the public affairs officer with Kentucky State Police Post 3, a call for service came in on Sunday, Nov. 20 about threats of a public shooting.

Priddy said the preliminary investigation into these threats indicated 30-year-old Joshua O. Morrison of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages involving “threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.”

Troopers reportedly found, arrested, and charged Morrison with second-degree terroristic threatening.

Officials said Morrison was booked into the Hart County Jail Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating this incident, receiving assistance from authorities in Hart, Barren, and Warren counties.