GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — A Kentucky man has been taken into custody after authorities discovered weapons inside a Glasgow residence.

The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded to a complaint at a home along Redwood Street on Thursday, Jan. 26.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered an explosive device in the residence — more specifically, in the closet — so they evacuated the immediate area and alerted Kentucky State Police’s Bomb Detection Unit, officials said.

According to authorities, personnel from the FBI and Kentucky State Police determined the device was a pipe bomb, which they safely removed. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also assisted at the scene.

In addition, police reportedly found two handguns inside the home, as well as two handguns inside a vehicle.

Officials said they did not locate any other explosive devices, so all of the evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.

A Glasgow officer arrested Jeffery O. Neal of Park City, who was charged with third-degree use of weapon of mass destruction, according to police.

The Barren County Detention Center — which is where Neal is being held — said his court date is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30.