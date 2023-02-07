WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Warren County man was arrested after getting into an argument with a coach at a basketball game and firing a shot Monday night.

Kentucky State Police said at around 8:45 p.m. Monday, troopers were called to investigate a shots fired complaint at Michael O Buchanon Park on Nashville Road in Warren County.

The investigation revealed a parent and coach involved in a recreational basketball game got into an argument that eventually turned physical in the gymnasium parking lot. That’s when Dannie House, 44, of Bowling Green, pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and separated those involved.

House was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault.