Man accused of pointing gun at pregnant woman during Hopkinsville road rage incident

Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man nearly ran a pregnant woman and her husband off the road and pointed a gun at them during a road rage incident Tuesday night in Hopkinsville, an arrest citation alleges.

Hopkinsville police said they responded to the area of Eagle Way Bypass and the Pennyrile Parkway around 6 p.m. where a woman, who was seven months pregnant, told officers about the incident.

According to an arrest citation, police located the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Willie Dunn, Jr., at a home on Gateway Lane. Investigators said Dunn claimed he had a cell phone in his hand, not a gun, but a search of his vehicle turned up a weapon matching the description provided by the victim.

Dunn was booked into the Christian County, Kentucky jail on multiple charges of wanton endangerment.

