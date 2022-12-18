TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — For the second time in two weeks, Fort Campbell EOD had to be called to Trigg County after a magnet fisherman pulled a grenade out of a river along South Road.

According to a Facebook post from the Cadiz Police Department at 1:21 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, South Road had to be closed between U.S. 68 and Main Street due to the discovery of the grenade.

Since there were no businesses or residences in the area where EOD was working, there was no need for any closures or evacuations, but authorities still asked people to avoid the area and find alternate routes around downtown until South Road was back open.

EOD reportedly planned to destroy the grenade at the scene, which would cause community members in the area to hear an explosion Sunday afternoon.

However, EOD later decided the grenade was stable enough to be brought to Fort Campbell for disposal, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., officials announced that South Road had been reopened.

This news comes after somebody who was magnet fishing off the bridge along the same stretch of South Road on Dec. 4 retrieved what appeared to be an old 40mm grenade from the river. However, police said that grenade was too unstable to be moved, so EOD used their own explosive to destroy the grenade in place.