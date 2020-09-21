Louisville police chief declares state of emergency ahead of anticipated Breonna Taylor announcement

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. A group of about 50 demonstrators who’ve been demanding justice for Taylor for months, have become like family. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Police Chief Robert Schroeder has declared a state of emergency for the Louisville Metro Police Department, LMPD, in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

According to a memo sent out by the chief Monday, the department is now under emergency staffing and reporting protocols to ensure enough coverage is available. The department is canceling all time off and vacation requests during this time.

Earlier this month, Cameron released a statement saying the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor is ongoing. However, several buildings around the area are closing in anticipation of an announcement this week.

Just over six months have passed since police executed a “no-knock” search warrant at Taylor’s apartment where she was shot and killed.