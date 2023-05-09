LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Three of the top Republicans hoping to become Kentucky’s next governor are set to battle on the debate stage Tuesday night as part of a multi-market live telecast. “The Kentucky Republican Gubernatorial Debate,” featuring candidates Daniel Cameron, Ryan Quarles, and Eric Deters, will be broadcast at 7 p.m. EST from WDKY-TV FOX 56 in Lexington. Kelly Craft qualified for the debate but declined to attend.

The debate will be moderated by Marvin Bartlett of FOX 56 News in Lexington, Gilbert Corsey of WDRB News in Louisville, and Ashley Kirklen of WLWT News in Cincinnati, who will pose questions focused on issues Kentucky voters care about most. The candidates will be asked for their views on the economy, education, crime and safety, election integrity, abortion, gun legislation, and more.

Viewers can also follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #KYGovDebate.

The Kentucky Republican Gubernatorial Debate will be carried on the following stations and their websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WDKY-TV FOX56 FOX Lexington, KY fox56news.com @FOX56News WDRB-TV FOX Louisville, KY wdrb.com @WDRBNews WSIL-TV ABC Paducah, KY www.wsiltv.com @WSILNews WNKY-TV CBS Bowling Green, KY wnky.com @wnkytv WLWT-TV NBC Cincinnati, OH wlwt.com @WLWT WKRN -TV 2 ABC Nashville, TN wkrn.com @WKRN WATE-TV 6 ABC Knoxville, TN wate.com @6News WJHL-TV 11 CBS Tri-Cities TN / VA wjhl.com @WJHL11 WOWK-TV 13 CBS Charleston / Huntington, WV wowktv.com @WOWK13News WEHT-TV 25 ABC Evansville, IN tristatehomepage.com @WEHTWTVWloca

Kentucky primary election 2023

The Kentucky primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 16, with in-person early voting running from Thursday, May 11, to Saturday, May 13.

To find out more regarding the upcoming election, including polling locations and voter identification requirements, click here.

The winner of the Republican seat for governor will go on to face the winner of the Democratic primary—Andy Beshear, Geoff Young, and Peppy Martin—in the general election on Nov. 7, 2023.