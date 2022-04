OAK GROVE, Kentucky (WKRN) — A man was charged Thursday after officers executed a search warrant on a home near the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Thursday around 8:20 p.m., the Oak Grove Police Department said officers searched Demond Kates’ home located on Arkansas Avenue.

Demond Kates (Courtesy: Christian County Jail)

Police said a handgun was seized from inside Demond Kates home (Courtesy: Oak Grove Police Department)

Police said drugs were seized from inside Demond Kates home (Courtesy: Oak Grove Police Department)

Police said drugs were seized from inside Demond Kates home (Courtesy: Oak Grove Police Department)

Police said drugs were seized from inside Demond Kates home (Courtesy: Oak Grove Police Department)

Police said drugs were seized from inside Demond Kates home (Courtesy: Oak Grove Police Department) Kates was charged and booked into the Christian County jail after officers executed a search warrant on his home. (Courtesy: Christian County Jail, Oak Grove Police Department)

Officials said they seized a “large amount” of meth, heroin, fentanyl, crack, powder cocaine and a loaded handgun.

Kates was booked into the Christian County jail on nine felony charges.