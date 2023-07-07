TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — The Kentucky State Police have arrested a 26-year-old Monroe County woman on charges related to child sexual abuse and child sexual abuse material, they announced Friday.

The KPS Electronic Crime Branch arrested Abbigail Vibbert, 26, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, they said. The investigation began after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to the KEP forensic laboratory for examination, and an interview was performed Thursday, July 6, they said. The investigation is ongoing.

Vibbert is charged with one count of promoting a minor under 16 years old in a sex performance, which is a Class B felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison; four counts of sexual abuse 1st degree, victim under 12 years old; and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, both Class C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

She is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center, according to KSP.