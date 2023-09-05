MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the people responsible for what its calling a “senseless and ruthless act of violence” that happened over the weekend.

Sometime in between the late hours of Friday, Sept. 1 and the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 2, an unknown person or persons shot and killed a horse in the 3300 block of Highway 601, between the Luzerne and New Cypress communities near Greenville, the sheriff’s department reported.

The horse was found the next morning by its owner, who then notified the sheriff’s department. The deputy investigating the case believes there were either witnesses to the alleged crime or multiple suspects involved.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department at 270-338-3345, sheriff@muhlenbergcountyky.org or the Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

“Any assistance in bringing those responsible to justice would be greatly appreciated,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media post regarding the incident.