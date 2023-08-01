KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested after a Kentucky child died at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Sunday, July 30.

According to Bell County Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate, the 17-month-old girl had signs of physical and sexual abuse. The child was taken to the children’s hospital on July 28 where the hospital staff attempted to save her by putting her on life support.

(Courtesy of Lora Mitchell)

However, Fugate said the child died on July 30 due to the severity of her injuries.

While medical care was administered, Middlesboro Police officers began investigating who was responsible for abusing the child, according to WATE’s media partner, WRIL. Officers interviewed the child’s mother, Erica Lawson, of Middlesboro, Ky.

After the interview, Lawson was arrested in connection to the child’s death, WRIL said. She has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, failure to report child neglect/abuse, first-degree criminal abuse against a child under 12 and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Lawson was booked into the Bell County Detention Center.

According to an update from WRIL, Lawson has been arraigned in Bell County District Court. The media partner said her bond has been set for a $1,000,000 cash bond in her case and the next court appearance will be Aug. 10.

The Department of Child Services is assisting the Middlesboro Police Department in the investigation. WRIL added that another arrest is expected.