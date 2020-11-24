KSP: Paducah man arrested on sexual abuse charges

PADUCAH, KY. (WKRN) – A Paducah man was arrested on sexual abuse charges, according to a release from Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Troopers arrested 53-year-old Kelly L. Setters following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations.

Setters was then taken into custody on an arrest warrant. He is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a family member in exchange for drugs.

Setters is being charged with incest and prostitution (solicitation). He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.