KSP: Paducah attorney charged with neglect of man with disabilities, severely malnourished

PADUCAH, KY. (WKRN) — An attorney from Paducah, Kentucky is being charged with neglect after leaving a man with disabilities severely malnourished, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

KSP officials said 66-year-old Attorney Kenneth V. Anderson, 66 of Paducah, Kentucky, is being charged with a single count of abuse/neglect of an adult, a class C felony.

This came after a complaint from Kentucky DCBS. The complaint alleged Anderson was granted guardianship of a 23-year-old male with severe disabilities in March of 2019.

In December of 2019, DCBS investigators made contact with the man and police said he was not being cared for.

They said the victim was emaciated and extremely malnourished. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and taken to a care facility in Louisville, KY where he made a full recovery.

The Ballard County Grand Jury returned an indictment for Anderson.