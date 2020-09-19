KSP investigating woman’s death in fatal house fire

CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal house fire where an 81-year-old woman’s body was found inside.

Police say the body of Thelma Barnett was found inside the house early Thursday morning. According to an autopsy, Barnett died as a result of foul play. The medical examiner believes the home was intentionally set on fire after she died.

Crews were called to the fire around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Will Jackson Road. Cadiz and Trigg-Lyon County fire departments responded to the scene.

A state fire marshal from Bowling Green has ruled the cause of the fire undetermined at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721. Tips can also be reported anonymously on the KSP app or by calling (888) 222-5555.