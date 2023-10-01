WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking members of the Warren County community for help finding those responsible for leaving Ku Klux Klan fliers outside multiple homes.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned citizen called on Sunday, Oct. 1 about “propaganda from the KKK” littered across several driveways in the Grider Pond area of Bowling Green.

“The inflammatory nature of this trash purports to create division and a sense of authority,” officials stated in a Sunday afternoon Facebook post. “We as an agency purpose to serve all of our citizens fairly in a community where we value unity and the rule of law.”

If you have any information about or footage of the person(s) who left these fliers behind, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-842-1633.