Kentucky’s first lady encourages mask donations to schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman have announced a new campaign to encourage donations of face coverings to school districts. The Coverings for Kids campaign was unveiled to school district leaders Tuesday afternoon. School districts will set up mask donation centers and appoint local coordinators. Drop off donations can be done at district-level donation centers starting on Aug. 11.

