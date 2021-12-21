NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky woman and owner of a telehealth company plead guilty to conspiracy in U.S. District Court in Nashville on Monday.

In a press release, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee said Elizabeth Turner, 34, was charged in November for conspiring to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and to defraud the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Between 2018 and 2019, Turner reportedly received kickback payments from marketers in exchange for providing signed doctors’ orders for Cancer genomic testing (CGx). She then paid kickbacks to doctors for signed orders for CGz tests, regardless of whether they were medically necessary.

“Turner knew the doctors were not the patients’ treating physicians, were not treating the patients for any specific medical problem, symptom, illness, or diagnosis, and were not using the results in the care of the patients,” the press release stated.

Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Wildasin said Turner’s company received approximately $234,730 in illegal kickback payments from marketing company co-conspirators. As a result, Medicare and Medicaid paid laboratories millions of dollars in reimbursements they were not entitled to receive as the tests had been acquired through the payment of kickbacks and were ineligible.

Turned is facing up to five years in prison. She will be sentenced on May 2, 2022.