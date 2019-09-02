Kentucky woman missing after falling off boat, driver arrested

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Rescue crews search for a missing woman on Kentucky Lake after she fell off a moving boat Sunday.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, 22-year-old Samantha Ratledge was on a pontoon boat that was headed south near mile marker 48 outside of Paradise Resort.

Witnesses told officials they saw Ratledge get up while the boat was moving and cross the safety rail before falling in the water.

The boat apparently stopped, but could not find Ratledge anywhere.

Authorities arrested the driver of the boat, 49-year-old James Nance for boating under the influence.

Officials believe alcohol was involved, and Nance was charged with BUI 1st and put in the Calloway County Jail.

Marshall County and Calloway County rescue squads are on day two of searching the lake for Ratledge.