BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Tompkinsville, Kentucky woman for stalking and mailing threats to injure another person.

According to the Department of Justice, on Jan. 27, 2023 and Jan. 30, 2023, Tara K. Thomas, 31, reportedly mailed threatening communications to another person in Bowling Green. Additionally, between Sept. 21, 2021 and Jan. 30, 2023, Thomas allegedly sent Facebook messages and used the United States mail to stalk another Bowling Green resident.

Thomas has been charged with one count of stalking and two counts of mailing threatening communications.

She was indicted on March 15, 2023. If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.