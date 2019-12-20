Kentucky woman arrested after allegedly dumping shrimp in gas tank

(WKRN) – A Hopkinsville woman has been charged for damaging a vehicle with shrimp.

The Kentucky New Era reports 22-year-old, Crystal Harris, and another person, are believed to have dumped cooked shrimp into the gas port of the vehicle, causing over $1000 in damage.

The New Era reports the granddaughter of the vehicle’s owner was dating Harris’ ex-boyfriend, and he is accused of holding Harris against her will in an incident back in July.

Crystal Harris is now charged with criminal mischief for the incident.

