HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.

According to News 2’s partners at WKDZ Radio, the Hopkinsville Police Department said 35-year-old Eboni Neylon used the bat to hit someone in the arm and hit a vehicle, as well as slash a vehicle’s tires on McPherson Avenue.

WKDZ Radio reported that Neylon also drove her SUV toward a person, forcing them to jump out of the vehicle’s way, before she traveled to Breathitt Street broke several windows at a house.

Officers reportedly found Neylon on East 18th Street after she hit a fence on East 19th Street.

According to WKDZ Radio, Neylon — who allegedly had a child in the vehicle — faces the following charges:

Driving under the influence

First-degree wanton endangerment

Second-degree assault

Leaving the scene of an accident

First-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree disorderly conduct

Tampering with physical evidence

It’s unclear what motivated this incident.