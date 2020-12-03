Kentucky surpasses 2,000 deaths, positivity rate over 10 percent

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday the state has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, and the positivity rate is now higher than 10 percent.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kentucky reported 3,895 new cases and 34 new deaths. There are currently 1,810 patients currently hospitalized and 415 patients currently in the ICU, with 240 patients on ventilators. Kentucky has also seen 2,014 total deaths since the pandemic began.

“Today, we passed some tough milestones both in the country and here in Kentucky. Today is the toughest day our country has ever seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as we lost more people than any other day this year. We’re also at record hospitalizations across America,” said Gov. Beshear. “This ought to show us and tell us that now, more than ever, we need to do the right things to protect those around us.”

While the update is grim, help is on the way as Kentucky is expected to receive just over 38,000 vaccine doses in the first round of shipments from the federal government. These doses are all for the initial vaccine; booster shots will be delivered about three weeks later. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.

Governor Beshear also said Kentucky’s total doses and the plan for where the doses will be distributed are subject to change.

“The initial allocation sites were chosen because they were large enough to handle 975 Pfizer doses; the CDC required they had to have ultra-low cold storage; they had to be completely enrolled as a COVID provider; and we wanted a good coverage area across Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We also looked at high-incident rate sites.”