TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT/WKRN) — Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center Thursday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, KSP said 19-year-old Donte Lamonte Churchill, 40-year-old Branden Tate Coffey, and 42-year-old Carl Michael Kinley stole a truck and drove away from a work detail.

Authorities said the three escapees were last seen in a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725, heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor community.

Donte Lamonte Churchill (Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Branden Tate Coffey (Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Carl Michael Kinley (Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Police said all of the inmates were wearing orange uniforms at the time of their escape, offering the following descriptions of the men:

Churchill is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Coffey is 6-feet tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Kinley is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see any of these escapees, you are asked to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.