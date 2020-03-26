Breaking News
Kentucky State Police issues AMBER Alert for twin girls

Kentucky

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WATE) — The Kentucky State Police issued an AMBER Alert for two 7-year-old girls Wednesday night who are believed to be with their non-custodial mother en route to South Carolina.

Isabella and Audriana Blanchard (twin sisters) are assumed to be with their mother, Neely Blanchard. Neely is not the legal guardian of the twins and has a history of mental illness.

The vehicle that Neely is believed to be traveling in is described as a black 2014 Ford Escape with Florida plate “ECLAUSE”

The twins are 7 years of age, white, approx 4′ 0″ tall weighing 75 lbs, with green eyes with brown hair.

Neely is 33 years of age, white, 5′ 5″, 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Neely may be armed.

If you have any information regarding this alert please contact 911 immediately.

