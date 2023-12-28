WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a priest at a Sebree church as the service was about to begin.

According to the sheriff’s office, Steven Sargent entered St. Michael’s Catholic Church in his underwear and began yelling at the priest before assaulting him and placing his hands on the priest’s neck. Sargent was restrained by members of the congregation until law enforcement arrived and took him into custody.

Authorities said Sargent, who was under the influence of drugs, told a deputy an active methamphetamine lab was inside his home and “about to explode.” However, deputies and Kentucky State Police were unable to locate any evidence of meth manufacturing at the residence.

Sargent was booked into the Webster County Detention Center and charged with strangulation, assault, disorderly conduct, and falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement.