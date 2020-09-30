Kentucky sheriff dies after suffering medical emergency

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the sudden death of the Muhlenberg County sheriff.

Sheriff Ricki Allen was transported from his residence to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital Tuesday morning for a “suspected medical emergency,” according to state police.

The sheriff was pronounced dead at the hospital, investigators said.

State police said they will conduct a death investigation, but no foul play is suspected in Allen’s death.

Allen was elected sheriff of Muhlenberg County in 2018 after a career with Kentucky State Police.