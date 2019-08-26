Kentucky school to increase officers on date a threat was made

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Agencies in Muhlenberg County recently learned about a threat made on social media targeting unnamed schools in both Kentucky and Arkansas.

The post apparently threatened a Kentucky school for August 28, and a Arkansas school for the following day on August 29.

The FBI conducted an investigation in Arkansas and discovered the threat reportedly came from someone outside the U.S. in a gaming chat room.

Officials consider the threat to be unsubstantiated. However, they are continuing to monitor the situation.

Schools in Muhlenberg County say they will have additional law enforcement officers present at schools on that August 28 date.

If you see something, say something. Always contact your local law enforcement regarding any suspicious activity.