Kentucky restaurant offers free meal for turning in Trump merch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFLA) — A chicken restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky ruffled feathers this week by offering a free meal to anyone who turns in their Trump merchandise.

“POLLO – A Gourmet Chicken Joint” launched the offer Nov. 7, saying they were motivated to “extend an olive branch to those who support Donald J. Trump in his unsuccessful bid for re-election.”

The restaurant, located at 1991 Brownsboro Rd., said a free entrée, free side and free soft drink can be had in exchange for any Trump merchandise — a hat, flag, t-shirt, etc.

Their offer ran from Saturday, Nov. 7 to Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Reaction to their offer resulted in them releasing this follow-up statement: