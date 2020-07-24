Kentucky police pursuit ends when suspect stops at detention center, tries to flee on foot

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) – Police in Kentucky didn’t have to go far to book a stolen vehicle suspect into custody after he stopped at a local detention center and attempted to flee on foot.
Scott Inman, 33, of Knoxville, is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, evading police, reckless driving and criminal mischief after leading Kentucky authorities on a police pursuit early Wednesday morning.
Whitley County dispatch was notified of a stolen vehicle pursuit out of Tennessee traveling towards the Kentucky state line around 3 a.m. Wednesday. After an unsuccessful attempt to stop the vehicle, spike strips were deployed to damage the vehicle’s tires to force a stop.
After driving through the spike strip, Inman inadvertently turned down the road leading to the Whitley County Detention Facility. Inman stopped near the detention facility and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.
Inman was lodged at the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with
- Speeding
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence
- Wanton endangerment – 1st degree police officer
- Receiving stolen property under $10,000
- Fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle)
- Fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot)
- Criminal possession of a forged instrument – 2nd degree
- Criminal mischief – 1st degree
- Resisting arrest
- No seat belts
- Reckless driving
- Disregarding a stop sign
- No operators license
- License to be in possession
- Failure to Produce insurance card
- No insurance
- Careless driving
- Improper signal
- failure to appear citation
- Firefighters pull 6 dogs from burning house in DC
- Law enforcement agencies seeking information on woman last seen in Knoxville in April 2019
- West Virginia man accused of shooting at newspaper delivery man, yelling about drug sales
- Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away, DA says
- The Story of Natural Hair