Kentucky Police looking for driver after a near-accident with a train

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who illegally passed a railroad crossing and was almost hit by a train.

The incident happened on April 6 in Hopkinsville.

State police shared dash camera footage given to them by another driver. The video showed a driver who illegally passed another car, went around a railroad crossing and was nearly struck by a train on 9thh Street.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call KSP in Madison at (270) 676-3313.