FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — A man has been sentenced to two decades behind bars for trafficking drugs in Kentucky, according to officials.

The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force said its agents conducted a long-term investigation into 47-year-old Steve Demont Roberson of Franklin. Over the course of the case, methamphetamine was bought from Roberson during three undercover operations.

Authorities said Roberson was charged, but he denied plea offers from the Commonwealth and chose to take the charges to trial.

However, before the trial, Roberson reportedly pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and being a persistent felony offender before the trial.

Officials said the jury could have sentenced Roberson to 10 to 20 years. Following statements from the defense and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the jury gave Roberson the maximum of 20 years.