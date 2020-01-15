Kentucky governor reaffirms support for teacher pay raise

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers the State of the Commonwealth Address to a joint session of the state legislature at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reaffirmed his support for a teachers’ pay raise in his first State of the Commonwealth speech to the Republican-dominated legislature.

The state’s new Democratic governor told lawmakers on Tuesday evening that the budget he submits later this month will include his campaign pledge for a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for teachers.

Speaking to a statewide television audience, Beshear also promised to support fully funding the state’s public pension obligations.

He also called for lawmakers to ensure that no one can lose health care coverage because of a pre-existing condition.