FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced Tuesday the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Grants Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies the governor was set to virtually host had been postponed.

A release from Beshear’s office states, “This morning the First Lady and the Governor began not feeling well and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing today’s 1 p.m. news conference.”

No other details are available at this time.