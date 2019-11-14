Matt Bevin concedes Kentucky governor race after recanvass

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announces his intent to call for a recanvass of the voting results from Tuesday’s gubernatorial elections during a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (WKRN) — Republican Governor Matt Bevin says he will not contest results showing Democrat Andy Beshear winning the Kentucky governor’s race.

Bevin made the dramatic announcement Thursday at the state Capitol on the same day election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals.

Last week’s election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.

Governor Matt Bevin’s campaign formally requested an official recanvass, citing reports of “voting irregularities.”