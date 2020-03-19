Kentucky governor announces second COVID-19 death in state

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old Kentucky man being treated for COVID-19 has become the Commonwealth’s second coronavirus-related death.

Governor Andy Beshear reports the man from Jefferson County in the Louisville area died while being treated for the virus.

Kentucky currently has 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a 6-year-old child, Governor Beshear explained. At least one person in the Commonwealth has fully-recovered from the coronavirus.

