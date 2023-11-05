(FOX 56) — Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2023 Kentucky general election on Wednesday?
Kentucky’s 2023 general election is seeking to decide who will be Kentucky’s next governor and fill other vital roles like secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, and commissioner of agriculture.
For governor, Kentuckians will choose between incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-Ky.).
SAMPLE BALLOTS
The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has sample ballots for Kentucky counties available online:
- Adair County
- Allen County
- Anderson County
- Ballard County
- Barren County
- Bath County
- Bell County
- Boone County
- Bourbon County
- Boyd County
- Boyle County
- Bracken County
- Breathitt County
- Breckinridge County
- Bullitt County
- Butler County
- Caldwell County
- Calloway County
- Campbell County
- Carlisle County
- Carroll County
- Carter County
- Casey County
- Christian County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Clinton County
- Crittenden County
- Cumberland County
- Daviess County
- Edmonson County
- Elliott County
- Estill County
- Fayette County
- Fleming County
- Floyd County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Gallatin County
- Garrard County
- Grant County
- Graves County
- Grayson County
- Green County
- Greenup County
- Hancock County
- Hardin County
- Harlan County
- Harlan County (Cumberland Precincts)
- Harrison County
- Hart County
- Henderson County
- Henry County
- Hickman County
- Hopkins County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Jessamine County
- Johnson County
- Kenton County
- Knott County
- Knox County
- Larue County
- Laurel County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Leslie County
- Letcher County
- Lewis County
- Lincoln County
- Livingston County
- Logan County
- Lyon County
- Madison County
- Magoffin County
- Marion County
- Marshall County
- Martin County
- Mason County
- McCracken County
- McCreary County
- McLean County
- Meade County
- Menifee County
- Mercer County
- Metcalfe County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Morgan County
- Muhlenberg County
- Nelson County
- Nicholas County
- Ohio County
- Oldham County
- Owen County
- Owsley County
- Pendleton County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Powell County
- Pulaski County
- Robertson County
- Rockcastle County
- Rowan County
- Russell County
- Scott County
- Shelby County
- Simpson County
- Spencer County
- Taylor County
- Todd County
- Trigg County
- Trimble County
- Union County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Webster County
- Whitley County
- Wolfe County
- Woodford County
FOX 56/Emerson College poll
A new Emerson College/FOX 56 News poll asked 1,000 likely voters or people who have already voted and showed an equal split of support with 47% supporting Beshear and 47% supporting Cameron.
The poll also shows very few undecided remain in the race; just 4% of those asked were undecided.
Who can vote in Kentucky?
- Must be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election
- Be at least 18 years old by the general election
- Not be a felon
- Not judged mentally incompetent in a court of law and had voting rights removed
Kentucky polling locations for Election Day can be found by following this link.