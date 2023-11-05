(FOX 56) — Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2023 Kentucky general election on Wednesday?

Kentucky’s 2023 general election is seeking to decide who will be Kentucky’s next governor and fill other vital roles like secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, and commissioner of agriculture.

For governor, Kentuckians will choose between incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-Ky.).

SAMPLE BALLOTS

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has sample ballots for Kentucky counties available online:

FOX 56/Emerson College poll

A new Emerson College/FOX 56 News poll asked 1,000 likely voters or people who have already voted and showed an equal split of support with 47% supporting Beshear and 47% supporting Cameron.

The poll also shows very few undecided remain in the race; just 4% of those asked were undecided.

Who can vote in Kentucky?

Must be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election

Be at least 18 years old by the general election

Not be a felon

Not judged mentally incompetent in a court of law and had voting rights removed

Kentucky polling locations for Election Day can be found by following this link.