WARREN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a wife and husband were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide early Sunday morning.

Kentucky’s Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence on Adalynn Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the male caller told 911 dispatchers that he had just shot his wife.

On scene, deputies found the wife and husband both deceased. The husband died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be revealed until family members are notified.

No other information was immediately released.