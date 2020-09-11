Kentucky AG releases statement regarding investigation into death of Breonna Taylor

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. A group of about 50 demonstrators who’ve been demanding justice for Taylor for months, have become like family. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Kentucky’s attorney general released a statement regarding the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The statement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron indicates the investigation is on-going:

“My office is continually asked about a timeline regarding the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline,” wrote Cameron. “My office has endeavored since day one to find the truth and pursue justice, wherever that may take us and however long that may take. In the meantime, conflicting rumors and reports circulate on a daily basis. The rumors do nothing to advance justice.”

Cameron’s statement comes after a local television station WAVE-TV reported that a grand jury will soon hear details in the Taylor case.

On March 13, Louisville police officers shot Taylor while serving a “no-knock” narcotics search warrant at her home as part of a drug investigation.

Officers broke down the door and were met with gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker said he thought he was defending against a home invasion.

One of the officers, Jonathan Mattingly, was shot in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting, and Hankison was later fired.

Walker was initially charged but those charges were later dropped.

No drugs were found in the home and Taylor was unarmed. Taylor was 26 years old.

In June, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which prohibits “no-knock” warrants.