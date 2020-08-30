Kentucky AG has received ballistics in Breonna Taylor case

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands.

He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13. Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant.

Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories