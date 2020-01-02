Kentucky AG asks FBI to probe former Gov. Bevin’s pardons

Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky’s new Republican Attorney General is asking the FBI to investigate a flurry of pardons by former governor Matt Bevin.

The pardons have drawn criticism from both sides of the political aisle. Media reports have spotlighted some pardons that went to convicts who had wealthy or politically-connected families.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron wrote in a letter Monday that he has sent a formal request to the FBI to “investigate this matter.”

Bevin, a Republican, issued hundreds of pardons between his electoral defeat on Nov. 5 and his final day in office on Dec. 9.