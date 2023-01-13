TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Two men — one of whom had multiple active warrants — were taken into custody in Trigg County after being confronted by a K-9 overnight.

The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 that deputies were trying to track down Austin King at his home.

When authorities entered the residence, they said King and another man — identified only as Harris — ran away, hid in the attic, and ignored the deputy’s command to surrender.

According to the sheriff’s office, K-9 Bolo was brought in and “made a few announcements of his own,” which led to Harris surrendering “after a few barks.”

(Source: Trigg County Sheriff’s Office)

Meanwhile, King reportedly refused to surrender and stayed hidden underneath the insulation. As a result, law enforcement sent in Bolo to apprehend the man.

Officials said King was arrested for his three active warrants, along with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Harris was arrested for hindering prosecution/apprehension.