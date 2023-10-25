FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — A juvenile has since been released after he was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for having a gun on the campus of a Kentucky high school.

Officers with the Franklin Police Department and deputies with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office were both dispatched to Franklin Simpson High School just after 2 p.m. to respond to reports about a suspect seen with a gun.

The Franklin Police Department said officers were advised that the suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing Khaki pants and a red hat.

School officials allegedly told police that the suspect never entered the school, but had the gun outside of the school.

Law enforcement later found the suspect on Cherry Street. Officials said he was still in possession of the gun.

According to Franklin police, the suspect was immediately taken into custody and identified as a juvenile.

The juvenile was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.

Due to his age, a court-designated worker for juveniles was contacted and detectives were advised to write a citation and release him to his parents.

Franklin police said no personal information will be released about the suspect since he is a juvenile.

No other information was immediately released.