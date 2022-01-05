NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First Lady Jill Biden’s trip to Kentucky has been postponed.

FLOTUS and Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks were due to land in Nashville on Thursday morning before heading to Bowling Green, KY to survey damage from the tornado outbreaks the state had in December and on New Year’s Day. That trip has been postponed due to the winter weather that is forecasted to hit the area on Thursday.

A release from the Office of First Lady Biden says the trip has been postponed until further notice.